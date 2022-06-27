Menu

Crime

Four teens charged in connection with weapons investigation: London, Ont. police

By Sawyer Bogdan 980 CFPL
Posted June 27, 2022 5:33 pm
A uniformed London police hat View image in full screen
The man was arrested following an operation in a south London parking. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Four London, Ont., teens are facing multiple charges after a London police officer was assaulted during a weapons investigation in the city’s north on Friday night.

On Friday, June 24, 2022, around 11:15 p.m., police say an officer was approached by a person in the area of Fanshawe Park Road East and North Centre Road who alerted them to a nearby disturbance.

Police say shortly after the first person approached, more people said that the same individuals were reportedly in possession of weapons.

The citizens pointed out the suspects, and the officer approached them on foot, police say.

Officers say that one of the males involved in the disturbance was carrying a satchel with an object protruding from the side and refused to put it down when asked by police.

When officers advised him that he was under arrest, police say that a number of other youths attempted to intervene and additional officers were asked to come and help assist.

Police say that a teen girl tried to take the satchel and proceeded to assault the arresting officer.

While that girl was getting arresting, police say the officer was kicked.

Additional youths then attempted to get involved and moved in towards the officer, and police say they started to yell obscenities and obstructing police.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and helped to arrest the four youths.

There were no reported injuries, but police say a search yielded two knives and a quantity of drugs.

As a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old male has been charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance, failure to comply with an undertaking and possession of a weapon.

A 15-year-old female has been charged with two counts of obstructing a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer.

While a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female have been charged with obstructing a peace officer.

The four youths cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All of the accused have upcoming court dates in relation to the charges.

