Canada

Maskwacis leaders hope Pope visit will shed light on residential school intergenerational trauma

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2022 4:30 pm
From left, Chief Randy Ermineskin, Chief Wilton Littlechild and Chief Vernon Saddleback, speak about the announcement from the Vatican of the Papal visit, in Maskwacis Alta, on Monday, June 27, 2022. View image in full screen
From left, Chief Randy Ermineskin, Chief Wilton Littlechild and Chief Vernon Saddleback, speak about the announcement from the Vatican of the Papal visit, in Maskwacis Alta, on Monday, June 27, 2022. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

Leaders from four First Nations in central Alberta said the Pope’s upcoming visit can help the world understand the impacts and intergenerational trauma that the residential school system inflicted on Indigenous people.

From left, Chief Desmond Bull, Chief Randy Ermineskin, Chief Wilton Littlechild, Chief Vernon Saddleback and Proxy Chase McDougall speak about the announcement from the Vatican of the Papal visit, in Maskwacis Alta, on Monday, June 27, 2022. View image in full screen
From left, Chief Desmond Bull, Chief Randy Ermineskin, Chief Wilton Littlechild, Chief Vernon Saddleback and Proxy Chase McDougall speak about the announcement from the Vatican of the Papal visit, in Maskwacis Alta, on Monday, June 27, 2022. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

Pope Francis is scheduled to visit the Maskwacis area south of Edmonton as part of his Canadian tour from July 24 to 29.

He is to meet with First Nations, Metis and Inuit groups while in Maskwacis and go to the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School site.

The site of where a former residential school was in Maskwacis Alta, is shown on Monday, June 27, 2022. Pope Francis will be visiting the area on his visit in July. View image in full screen
The site of where a former residential school was in Maskwacis Alta, is shown on Monday, June 27, 2022. Pope Francis will be visiting the area on his visit in July. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

Chief Randy Ermineskin said the planned visit is triggering a lot of feelings and emotions in residential school survivors.

He added that the community is working with mental health practitioners to provide support to survivors.

The Pope is expected to issue an apology during his visit to Maskwacis, which is about 75 kilometres south of Edmonton.

— More to come…

© 2022 The Canadian Press
