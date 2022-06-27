Menu

Weather

Heat warnings posted for parts of B.C., Yukon but cooler conditions in the forecast

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2022 4:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Heat warning issued for parts of B.C.’s south coast' Heat warning issued for parts of B.C.’s south coast
The heat is back on in parts of the province. Environment Canada issuing the heat warning for most of the south coast. It comes one year after a heat dome that left more than 600 people dead.

Environment Canada says heat warnings will persist in British Columbia and Yukon for at least another day, but cooler conditions are on the way.

The weather office is maintaining heat warnings for Metro Vancouver, parts of B.C.’s inner south coast, inland sections of the north coast, including Kitimat and Terrace, and for Yukon’s Dawson region northwest of Whitehorse.

Forecasters say inland temperatures reaching 34 C are possible across Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound, while conditions will be just slightly cooler on the north coast and the mercury will move into the high 20s around Dawson.

Read more: A year after deadly B.C. heat dome, experts say events may alter ecology forever

A heat warning is to continue through Tuesday in Yukon followed by warm weather for the rest of the week, but Environment Canada says heat warnings and special weather statements across most of B.C. are expected to be replaced by cooler conditions early Tuesday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Lytton was the hot spot in Canada on Sunday at 36.9 C and there’s concern that heat will rapidly increase snowmelt, potentially swelling waterways.

The River Forecast Centre is maintaining a flood warning for the Quesnel River west of Williams Lake, while flood watches continue for the Thompson and South Thompson rivers.

High streamflow advisories remain posted for the Fraser River and Interior waterways around Merritt, Burns Lake and Fort St. James.

Click to play video: 'Learning lessons from last year’s heat dome' Learning lessons from last year’s heat dome
Learning lessons from last year’s heat dome
© 2022 The Canadian Press
