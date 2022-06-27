Menu

Canada

Man dead after car crashes into pole in Vaughan: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 7:00 am
A York Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser. File / Global News

A man in his 30s is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Vaughan late Sunday, police say.

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 11:30 p.m. to Jane Street, between Teston and Kirby roads.

Police said a four-door sedan crashed into a pole and a man in his 30s died at the scene.

Police search for 2 male suspects following Brampton pharmacy robbery

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact investigators.

Jane Street was closed in the area for the investigation but has since reopened.

