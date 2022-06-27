Man dead after car crashes into pole in Vaughan: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 30s is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Vaughan late Sunday, police say.

York Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 11:30 p.m. to Jane Street, between Teston and Kirby roads.

Police said a four-door sedan crashed into a pole and a man in his 30s died at the scene.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact investigators.

Jane Street was closed in the area for the investigation but has since reopened.

ROAD REOPENED: Jane St has been reopened from Teston Rd to Kirby #VAUGHAN -We thank you for your patience in this matter. — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 27, 2022

ROAD CLOSURE: Jane St closed from Teston Rd to Kirby #VAUGHAN – YRP are on scene of an accident investigation. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 27, 2022

