Man dead after car crashes into pole in Vaughan: police

A man in his 30s is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Vaughan late Sunday, police say.
York Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 11:30 p.m. to Jane Street, between Teston and Kirby roads.
Police said a four-door sedan crashed into a pole and a man in his 30s died at the scene.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash.
Police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact investigators.
Jane Street was closed in the area for the investigation but has since reopened.
