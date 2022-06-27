Menu

Comments

Canada

Motorcyclist dead after single-vehicle crash in Markham: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 6:57 am
Police at the scene of a fatal crash in Markham on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of a fatal crash in Markham on Sunday. Global News

A motorcyclist died after a single-vehicle crash in Markham on Sunday, police say.

York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Mark Lau said emergency crews were called around 4:40 p.m. to a private drive in the area of Cedarland Drive and South Town Centre Boulevard.

Read more: Motorcyclist dead after collision involving bus in Vaughan: police

Emergency crews found a man in life-threatening condition. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash. Lau said York police’s major collision unit is investigating.

“At this time, we’re appealing for any witnesses that may have seen or heard anything or with any dashcam footage, if they can please contact York Regional Police,” he said.

