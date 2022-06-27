Motorcyclist dead after single-vehicle crash in Markham: police

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist died after a single-vehicle crash in Markham on Sunday, police say.

York Regional Police Staff Sgt. Mark Lau said emergency crews were called around 4:40 p.m. to a private drive in the area of Cedarland Drive and South Town Centre Boulevard.

Emergency crews found a man in life-threatening condition. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

There is no word on what may have caused the crash. Lau said York police’s major collision unit is investigating.

“At this time, we’re appealing for any witnesses that may have seen or heard anything or with any dashcam footage, if they can please contact York Regional Police,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigating a serious motor vehicle accident in the area of South Town Centre BLVD/Cedarland Dr, #Markham. Please avoid the area. — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 26, 2022