Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Middlesex-London Health Unit to hold monkeypox vaccination clinics this week

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 27, 2022 6:01 am
Click to play video: 'Monkeypox: WHO considers declaring public health emergency in closed-door debate' Monkeypox: WHO considers declaring public health emergency in closed-door debate
The World Health Organization (WHO) met behind closed doors on Thursday to determine if the monkeypox outbreak should be considered a public emergency. As Reggie Cecchini reports, a declaration of monkeypox as a public health emergency could take place in a matter of days.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is hosting vaccination clinics this week for people at high-risk of being exposed to the monkeypox virus.

The clinics will be held on Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the health unit in Citi Plaza, located at 355 Wellington St., Suite 110.

Read more: Mass vaccination campaign against Monkeypox needed, experts say

“These clinics are intended for individuals who are 18 years of age or older who self-identify as belonging to the gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with other men community and who have either had more than two sexual contacts in the last few weeks or have recently used anonymous dating apps,” said Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU’s medical officer of health.

“Monkeypox is circulating in Ontario and it’s reported primarily amongst gay and bisexual men,” he continued. “Transmission appears to occur primarily through close personal and sexual contact, so that’s who the clinics are intended for.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The MLHU will be administering the smallpox vaccine at the monkeypox vaccination clinics.

Read more: Monkeypox has half of Canadians worried, but most confident in health response: poll

Summers says there’s no specific vaccine for the monkeypox virus, but the smallpox vaccine may be effective at reducing the symptoms of monkeypox.

As of Sunday, there were two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the London and Middlesex region.

The MLHU says risk of transmission remains low.

Those planning to attend the monkeypox vaccination clinic do not need to book an appointment and no health cards are required.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagMiddlesex London Health Unit tagmlhu tagmonkeypox tagMiddlesex taglondon middlesex tagMonkeypox Vaccine tagmonkeypox virus tagMLHU monkeypox vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers