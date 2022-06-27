Middlesex-London Health Unit to hold monkeypox vaccination clinics this week

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is hosting vaccination clinics this week for people at high-risk of being exposed to the monkeypox virus.

The clinics will be held on Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the health unit in Citi Plaza, located at 355 Wellington St., Suite 110.

“These clinics are intended for individuals who are 18 years of age or older who self-identify as belonging to the gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with other men community and who have either had more than two sexual contacts in the last few weeks or have recently used anonymous dating apps,” said Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU’s medical officer of health.

“Monkeypox is circulating in Ontario and it’s reported primarily amongst gay and bisexual men,” he continued. “Transmission appears to occur primarily through close personal and sexual contact, so that’s who the clinics are intended for.”

Story continues below advertisement

The MLHU will be administering the smallpox vaccine at the monkeypox vaccination clinics.

Summers says there’s no specific vaccine for the monkeypox virus, but the smallpox vaccine may be effective at reducing the symptoms of monkeypox.

As of Sunday, there were two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the London and Middlesex region.

The MLHU says risk of transmission remains low.

Those planning to attend the monkeypox vaccination clinic do not need to book an appointment and no health cards are required.

Story continues below advertisement