Sports

Toronto Blue Jays redesign Fourth of July hats, remove stars

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2022 10:13 am

The Toronto Blue Jays have altered the design of an upcoming special edition Fourth of July ballcap.

All 30 Major League Baseball teams were originally scheduled to wear special hats decorated with American emblems to celebrate Independence Day in the United States.

But when previews of the caps came out, fans of the Blue Jays voiced their displeasure at Canada’s only MLB team wearing star-spangled hats.

A spokesman for the Blue Jays says that as Canada is a distinct market the club has worked with MLB and New Era, the hats’ manufacturer, to create a uniquely designed cap for Fourth of July festivities that represents the diversity of Toronto and Canada.

The new cap is still predominantly red and white with blue stripes but the stars have been removed.

Toronto begins a three-game series in Oakland against the Athletics on July 4.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
