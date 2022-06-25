Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

UBC Okanagan celebrates anniversary of energy-efficient building

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 25, 2022 8:16 pm
According to officials, Skeena Residence will use 90 per cent less heat and energy than conventional buildings. View image in full screen
According to officials, Skeena Residence will use 90 per cent less heat and energy than conventional buildings. UBC Okanagan

A unique building at UBC Okanagan is undergoing its one-year anniversary.

The energy-efficient and six-storey building is cited as Canada’s first student residence with passive-house certification, which requires little energy for heating or cooling.

Overall, it will use 90 per cent less heat and energy than conventional buildings.

Read more: UBCO wildfire research monitoring fuel load on Okanagan landscape

“The thermal stability of the building means students hardly ever need to touch the thermostat.  With heat and air conditioning needed only sparingly, the power usage is kept to an absolute minimum without compromising liveability,” said Shannon Dunn, UBCO’s director of business operations.

“It’s an incredible feat, considering the strain the heatwave put on infrastructure throughout B.C. With extreme weather events expected more frequently in the future, this kind of innovation and technology will become ever more important.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the province, the certification is internationally recognized. The building features thick insulation, an airtight and high-efficiency building envelope and a heat recovery ventilation system.

Click to play video: '2500 students graduate from UBCO during first in-person graduation since 2019' 2500 students graduate from UBCO during first in-person graduation since 2019
2500 students graduate from UBCO during first in-person graduation since 2019 – Jun 10, 2022

“This building allows hundreds of new students to experience living on-campus in a sustainable way,” said Anne Kang, B.C.’s Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training.

Trending Stories

“Two hundred and twenty students now have a place to call home, and the building they live in requires only one-third of the energy required by a typical student residence.”

The university says the building is named Skeena Residence. It cost $24.98 million to construct, with the province funding $18.74 million.

“As Canada’s first passive house-certified student residence,” said UBCO’s principal and deputy vice-chancellor, Lesley Cormack, “Skeena is an extraordinary achievement for UBC Okanagan and the teams that worked on it.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Researchers at UBCO working on next-generation battery' Researchers at UBCO working on next-generation battery
Researchers at UBCO working on next-generation battery – Jan 26, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagcentral okanagan tagEducation tagUBC-Okanagan tagUBCO tagKelowna University tagpassive house certification tagEnergy efficient building tagBC minister of environment tagministry of advanced education and skills training tagSkeena Residence tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers