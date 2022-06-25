Menu

Crime

Car, bike and boat: Man attempts 3 robberies with attack dog, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 25, 2022 11:17 am
One of the alleged incidents took part in Norris Crescent Parkette. View image in full screen
One of the alleged incidents took part in Norris Crescent Parkette. Global News/Marc Cormier

Police have arrested a man and handed his dog over to animal services in Toronto after he allegedly attempted to steal a bike, car and boat on Saturday morning.

Const. David Hopkinson with the Toronto police told Global News officers responded to three separate incidents involving a man and his dog on Saturday morning.

Each incident involved an attempted theft, with several people attacked by a dog, police said.

The first incident took place in the area of Third Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West at around 2:48 a.m. Police said a man ordered an Uber and, as it was picking him up, the driver was attacked by a dog.

Police said the suspect fled with the car and the driver suffered serious leg injuries.

Less than two hours later, at Norris Crescent Parkette, police believe the same man stole a bike.

Police said a man and woman stopped to take pictures, when a man and his dog approached them. The man allegedly set his dog on the woman and made off with her bike.

The final incident took place at the Etobicoke Yacht Club, police said.

Officers said a man woke up to find someone trying to steal his dingy. A confrontation followed and the suspected thief and his dog fled the area, police said.

Around 10 a.m. police announced they had tracked the suspect and his dog down. The dog, believed to be a pitbull or mastiff, was handed to animal services and the man was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

