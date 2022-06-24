Hamilton Bulldogs advance to Memorial Cup semi with 4-2 win over Edmonton Oil Kings

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Bulldogs kept their hope of winning the Memorial Cup alive after dumping the 2021-2022 WHL champs the Edmonton Oil Kings 4-2 on Friday.

Hamilton never trailed in the game, getting two first-period goals from forwards Avery Hayes and Ryan Winterton.

The Oil Kings first marker would come from Chicago Blackhawks prospect Jalen Luypen 2:30 into the third, with the Bulldogs Mason McTavish scoring at the 13:26 mark.

Edmonton would make the final few minutes tight with a second goal from St. Louis Blues draft pick Jake Neighbours with 2:46 remaining.

Mason McTavish would get his second of the game hitting an empty net at the death with a single second left.

Hamilton would go 2 for 3 on the power play which continues to respond having gone 5 for 9 in the squads first three games of the tournament.

Unlike the Dogs’ Thursday night game, there were fewer penalties with only seven minors in all, three for Hamilton and four for the Oil Kings.

Marco Costantini stopped 40 of 42 shots he faced.

The Oil Kings Sebastian Cossa stopped 32 of 35.

Defenceman Nathan Staios left the game after the second period with an undisclosed injury for Hamilton and was seen in the press box during the third beside GM and father Steve Staios.

The Bulldogs are now in the Memorial Cup semi-final finishing third in the four team tourney with three points.

Edmonton has now been eliminated with the loss, only managing two points in three games.

Hamilton’s next opponent will depend on the result of the final preliminary round game between Saint John and Shawinigan on Saturday afternoon.