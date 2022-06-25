Arkells celebrate with Hamilton community at opening of new Woodlands Park basketball court

Send this page to someone via email

A brand new professional-grade basketball court has been officially unveiled in the lower city, thanks to the work of a beloved Hamilton band.

The Rally Court at Woodlands Park was made possible by Arkells, who began working with councillors Nrinder Nann and Jason Farr in January on a plan to refurbish a court in a part of the city that most needed it.

Arkells frontman Max Kerman said he always likes to play basketball at local courts when the band is on tour but realized Hamilton didn’t have any high-quality public courts and said they wanted to change that.

“We just asked, what’s the neighbourhood that could use a little bit of love? What’s the park that could use a little love? And they said Woodlands is the spot.”

The band fundraised about $80,000, thanks to big-name donors like Ron Foxcroft and the Foxcroft Family, Toronto Raptors’ head coach Nick Nurse, Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia and Basketball Canada.

Foxcroft presented Max Kerman and the rest of the Arkells with a Fox 40 gold basketball in honour of their fundraising efforts to make the court at Barton and Wentworth a reality.

It’s just a short walk away from Tim Horton’s Field, where Arkells will be playing the long-awaited “Rally” on Saturday, a follow-up to their successful show of the same name in 2018.

View image in full screen Arkells are joined by Nrinder Nann, Nick Nurse, Nav Bhatia, Ron Foxcroft and youth from the Hamilton community, celebrating moments after cutting the ribbon on the new Rally Court at Woodlands Park. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

View image in full screen The Rally Court at Woodlands Park is now open. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

View image in full screen Max Kerman poses with Ron Foxcroft and Jonas after Jonas’ triumphant ceremonial dunk celebrating the opening of The Rally Court. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

View image in full screen Ward 3 Councillor Nrinder Nann poses with Raptors coach Nick Nurse. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

View image in full screen Celebrities like Max Kerman join youth from Bernie Custis Secondary School and the Eva Rothwell Centre in a game of basketball on the Woodlands Park court. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

View image in full screen Youth from Bernie Custis Secondary School and the Eva Rothwell Centre play the inaugural game of basketball on the new court. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML