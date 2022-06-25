Menu

Canada

Arkells celebrate with Hamilton community at opening of new Woodlands Park basketball court

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted June 25, 2022 8:00 am
Click to play video: 'New basketball court, signature Hamilton show put Arkells back in community spotlight' New basketball court, signature Hamilton show put Arkells back in community spotlight
Arkells frontman Max Kerman hosted the opening of a new community pro basketball court at Hamilton's Woodlands Park on June 24, 2022. The multi-use court with pro backboards, bleachers and acrylic surface was an idea the band came up with while touring cities across North American that had similar fixtures in local neighbourhoods.

A brand new professional-grade basketball court has been officially unveiled in the lower city, thanks to the work of a beloved Hamilton band.

The Rally Court at Woodlands Park was made possible by Arkells, who began working with councillors Nrinder Nann and Jason Farr in January on a plan to refurbish a court in a part of the city that most needed it.

Arkells frontman Max Kerman said he always likes to play basketball at local courts when the band is on tour but realized Hamilton didn’t have any high-quality public courts and said they wanted to change that.

“We just asked, what’s the neighbourhood that could use a little bit of love? What’s the park that could use a little love? And they said Woodlands is the spot.”

Read more: New basketball court, signature Hamilton show put Arkells back in community spotlight

The band fundraised about $80,000, thanks to big-name donors like Ron Foxcroft and the Foxcroft Family, Toronto Raptors’ head coach Nick Nurse, Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia and Basketball Canada.

Foxcroft presented Max Kerman and the rest of the Arkells with a Fox 40 gold basketball in honour of their fundraising efforts to make the court at Barton and Wentworth a reality.

It’s just a short walk away from Tim Horton’s Field, where Arkells will be playing the long-awaited “Rally” on Saturday, a follow-up to their successful show of the same name in 2018.

Nrinder Nann, Max Kerman, Nick Nurse, Nav Bhatia, Ron Foxcroft and others from the Hamilton community celebrate moments after cutting the ribbon on the new Rally Court at Woodlands Park. View image in full screen
Arkells are joined by Nrinder Nann, Nick Nurse, Nav Bhatia, Ron Foxcroft and youth from the Hamilton community, celebrating moments after cutting the ribbon on the new Rally Court at Woodlands Park. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
A basketball court that has the words "THE RALLY COURT" in large block blue letters. View image in full screen
The Rally Court at Woodlands Park is now open. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Read more: Arkells help raise $80,000 in funding to refurbish Hamilton basketball court

Jonas, Ron Foxcroft, and Max Kerman pose after Jonas' triumphant ceremonial dunk on the new Rally Court. View image in full screen
Max Kerman poses with Ron Foxcroft and Jonas after Jonas’ triumphant ceremonial dunk celebrating the opening of The Rally Court. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
Nrinder Nann poses with Nick Nurse. View image in full screen
Ward 3 Councillor Nrinder Nann poses with Raptors coach Nick Nurse. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
Celebrities like Max Kerman join youth fromBernie Custis Secondary School and the Eva Rothwell Centre play the inaugural game of basketball on the new court. View image in full screen
Celebrities like Max Kerman join youth from Bernie Custis Secondary School and the Eva Rothwell Centre in a game of basketball on the Woodlands Park court. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
Youth from Bernie Custis Secondary School and the Eva Rothwell Centre play the inaugural game of basketball on the new court. View image in full screen
Youth from Bernie Custis Secondary School and the Eva Rothwell Centre play the inaugural game of basketball on the new court. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML
Hamilton, Nick Nurse, Arkells, Nrinder Nann, Nav Bhatia, Max Kerman, Basketball Canada, ron foxcroft, woodlands park, the rally court

