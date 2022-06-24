Toronto men charged in connection with moving scam: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Toronto men have been arrested in connection with a moving scam, police say.

Toronto police said two men were allegedly operating “several budget moving companies under different names.”

Police said the customer was provided with a low-cost contact to move their belongings.

Officers said once the items were loaded onto a truck, the men would contact the customers and demand more money.

According to police, the customers would be forced to pay the inflated prices, which were in the thousands of dollars.

“Customers who were unable to pay had their belongings held in an undisclosed warehouse, incurring storage fees,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the men operated businesses under several names:

12282569 Canada Inc.

O’Canada Movers

Roadway Moving and Storage Inc.

SafeBound Moving and Storage Inc.

Canadian Principal Movers

All You Can Move

Right on Track Moving

New Vision Moving

Greenway Moving

According to police, on June 24, officers executed search warrants in the Bellamy Road and Progress Avenue area.

Police said two Toronto men were arrested: Cemal Ozturk and Dogan Celik, both 30 years old.

Police said they were each charged with four counts of false pretense, four counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of mischief over $5,000, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime and conspiracy to commit and indictable offence.

According to police, they appeared in court on Friday.

“Investigators believe that there may be more victims and they are encouraged to contact police at 41 Division,” the release read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

1:59 Toronto senior loses $25K in ‘grandparent scam’ Toronto senior loses $25K in ‘grandparent scam’ – Mar 30, 2022