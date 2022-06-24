Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Rogers, Shaw, Competition Bureau to participate in mediation process over $26B deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2022 6:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s inflation rate soars in May' Canada’s inflation rate soars in May
WATCH: Canada's inflation rate soars in May

Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc. and the Competition Bureau have agreed to participate in a mediation process next month regarding the companies’ $26-billion merger.

The first scheduled mediation period is July 4 and 5, according to the Competition Tribunal. Public hearings before the tribunal were previously scheduled to begin this fall.

The mediation announcement comes just one week after Rogers announced it would sell Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile to Montreal-based Quebecor Inc. for $2.85 billion in an attempt to ease the Competition Bureau’s concerns about the combination of Rogers and Shaw.

Click to play video: 'Business news: EU and the LNG deal and the Rogers and Shaw deal' Business news: EU and the LNG deal and the Rogers and Shaw deal
Business news: EU and the LNG deal and the Rogers and Shaw deal – Mar 27, 2022

The competition watchdog has been trying to block the deal, arguing that it would ultimately result in less choice in the telecom market and lead to higher bills for consumers.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor argue the Freedom deal would keep alive a “strong and sustainable” fourth wireless carrier in Canada.

The Rogers-Shaw transaction already has approval from shareholders and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, but remains subject to review by the Competition Bureau and the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canada tagCanada News tagRogers tagShaw tagCompetition Bureau tagtelecom tagtelecom market tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers