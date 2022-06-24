Police seek information on ‘targeted’ Mississauga shooting that left man dead

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for information on a shooting in Mississauga Wednesday night that left a 45-year-old man dead.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road West around 10 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Mississauga resident Rohan Bennett was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

“Despite the best efforts of first responders, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said.

Officers said they are still unable to provide a suspect description.

They said it’s believed the shooting was a “targeted incident.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-453–2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.