Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek information on ‘targeted’ Mississauga shooting that left man dead

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 24, 2022 10:55 am
Click to play video: 'Police investigating after man fatally shot in Mississauga alleyway' Police investigating after man fatally shot in Mississauga alleyway
WATCH ABOVE: Police are investigating after a man died after being shot in an alleyway in Mississauga. As Catherine McDonald reports, emergency crews were called to the Glen Erin Drive and Brittannia Road West area Wednesday night.

Police are appealing for information on a shooting in Mississauga Wednesday night that left a 45-year-old man dead.

Peel Regional Police said officers were called to the area of Glen Erin Drive and Britannia Road West around 10 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Mississauga resident Rohan Bennett was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Read more: Man dead after being shot in Mississauga alleyway

“Despite the best efforts of first responders, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said.

Trending Stories

Officers said they are still unable to provide a suspect description.

They said it’s believed the shooting was a “targeted incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 905-453–2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagGun Violence tagpeel police tagMississauga crime tagMississauga shooting tagGlen Erin Drive and Britannia Road West tagRohan Bennett tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers