Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect faces 27 charges in case spanning Ontario, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2022 6:52 am
Andrew "Hot Boy Ryda" Pothiers-Grant is charged with 27 counts including assault, making child pornography, and multiple trafficking, drug and weapons offences. View image in full screen
Andrew "Hot Boy Ryda" Pothiers-Grant is charged with 27 counts including assault, making child pornography, and multiple trafficking, drug and weapons offences. Handout / Toronto Police

A Toronto man is facing nearly 30 charges in a human trafficking case involving a young victim police say was sex trafficked in British Columbia and Ontario for nearly a year.

Authorities say the Human Trafficking Enforcement Team and the C.A.R.E. (Children At Risk of Exploitation) team began an investigation in April of this year.

Toronto police say a teenage girl from Ontario was groomed over social media and flown to B.C., where she was coerced into performing sex work in both provinces between August 2021 and April 2022.

Read more: Manitoba traffic stop last year led police to human trafficking arrest

On Thursday, June 23, Toronto police arrested a 21-year-old man in the east end of the city.

Trending Stories

Andrew “Hot Boy Ryda” Pothiers-Grant is charged with 27 counts including assault, making child pornography, and multiple trafficking, drug and weapons offences.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say they are concerned there may be more victims, and ask any affected individuals or anyone with information to please contact police.

Click to play video: 'Woman lit on fire in apparent random attack, Toronto police provide timeline' Woman lit on fire in apparent random attack, Toronto police provide timeline
Woman lit on fire in apparent random attack, Toronto police provide timeline
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagOntario tagToronto Police tagToronto tagBritish Columbia tagToronto crime tagtoronto police service tagB.C. tagHuman Trafficking tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers