Mosquito population expected to rise in Lethbridge following rainfall events

City of Lethbridge staff have been staying busy trying to manage the mosquito population the area as summer begins.

Recent rainfall has caused standing water — a habitat for the insects.

“We’ve definitely spent more time this year in our mosquito program that we did all of last year.

“Last year, with the drought, there was no standing water and no need to go out and monitor,” explained pest control foreman Erin McIlwraith.

They use a biological larvicide to kill off the insects, which isn’t harmful to other animals like birds, fish, mice or pets.

“We’re diligent with our sampling to make sure that we know our mosquito counts and we know that (we’re putting) the product… down at the proper time,” McIlwraith said.

Alberta Heath Services suggests avoiding being bitten at all, reminding Albertans that some mosquitos carry the West Nile Virus.

Staying indoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active is recommended. When outdoors, AHS suggests using an insect repellent with DEET, and wearing light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and a hat.

“There’s always places where we don’t know if there’s standing water, or they’re on private property,” McIlwraith added. “So those are mosquito habitat as well.

“(We) can’t control them all but we’re definitely trying really hard in areas that we can.”