Nova Scotia Liberals received the most political donations in 2021

Nova Scotia’s Liberal Party received the most donations of any political party in the province in 2021, collecting about $1.16 million.
The Elections Nova Scotia report released today says the governing Progressive Conservatives, who took power in August 2021, received the second highest number, with about $802,000.
Nova Scotia’s New Democratic Party received the third most donor dollars, with $651,500.
Nova Scotia’s Green Party collected about $25,500 in donations, and the Atlantica Party received about $6,900.
Elections Nova Scotia releases the names of donors who gave more than $200 to a political party between January 1 and December 31.
The province caps donations from individuals at $5,000.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.
