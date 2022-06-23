Nova Scotia Liberals received the most political donations in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s Liberal Party received the most donations of any political party in the province in 2021, collecting about $1.16 million.

The Elections Nova Scotia report released today says the governing Progressive Conservatives, who took power in August 2021, received the second highest number, with about $802,000.

Nova Scotia’s New Democratic Party received the third most donor dollars, with $651,500.

Nova Scotia’s Green Party collected about $25,500 in donations, and the Atlantica Party received about $6,900.

Elections Nova Scotia releases the names of donors who gave more than $200 to a political party between January 1 and December 31.

The province caps donations from individuals at $5,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2022.