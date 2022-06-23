Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Tech support company chooses Hamilton as base of Canadian operations

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 23, 2022 3:05 pm
Sensors have been placed on utility poles throughout Hamilton, as part of an ambitious air quality monitoring project. View image in full screen
Verificient Technologies has selected Hamilton as home to its Canadian headquarters. Global News

A New York-based technology company has chosen Hamilton for its Canadian headquarters.

Verificient Technologies, which specializes in identity verification, made the announcement at a tech conference in Toronto this week.

Story continues below advertisement

CEO Rahul Siddarth said they provide secured sessions for two different kinds of products.

Trending Stories

‘One for higher education, K-through-12, and corporate e-learning programs”, said Siddarth, “we ensure that when they’re taking a certification exam, that person is who they say they are, and that there’s no deceit or misconduct.”

Siddarth added that the firm also offers services to private companies.

“If you’re planning to hire remote workers, this is a software that can ensure no data breaches have occured and that there’s a high level of productivity”, said Siddarth.

He said Hamilton was chosen because “there’s such a great pool of diverse people from all walks of life, different age groups, and we’re looking to hire in account services, marketing, tech support.”

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
e-learning tagTech Sector tagHamilton technology tagHamilton tech sector tagremote workforce tagVerificient tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers