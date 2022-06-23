Menu

Canada

Pimicikamak Cree Nation announces new healing camp for residential school survivors

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 1:45 pm
Chief David Monias. View image in full screen
Chief David Monias. File

A new healing camp for residential school survivors is being held this summer by the Pimicikamak Cree Nation.

It’s called Mamawitenamotowin, which means “supporting each other through our hearts.”

Read more: ‘We will continue to survive,’ residential school survivor reflects in Portage La Prairie

According to Chief David Monias of the Pimicikamak Cree Nation, the numerous discoveries of unmarked graves at former residential schools led to the camp’s creation.

“The focus of the Mamawitenamatowin Summer Healing Camp is to continue to facilitate the healing journeys of the residential school survivors, especially in light of these findings,” he said.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP confirms more allegations since 92-year-old priest charged with residential school offence

“Cross Lake is undertaking its own search for unmarked graves beginning on July 11, 2022. During the Summer Healing Camp, there will be a tour of the search site, including the observation of a search.”

Running from July 18 to 22, the camp will feature numerous events, like healing workshops and sharing circles for survivors and their families.

All survivors of St Joseph’s Residential School or others are invited to Sand Bay Park for the event, along with anyone else hoping to attend.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s colonial history still has impact today' Canada’s colonial history still has impact today
Canada’s colonial history still has impact today – Jun 15, 2022
