Polar bear dies at Winnipeg zoo while under anesthesia for dental procedure

The Assiniboine Park Zoo has said goodbye to one of its polar bears.

The zoo announced Thursday morning that nine-year-old Aurora, a Winnipeg resident since 2013, died Tuesday while under anesthesia for a dental procedure.

Aurora had been receiving ongoing veterinary care to deal with a dental problem, which is believed to have been caused by eating rocks and sticks when she was younger and trying to survive on her own.

Despite a successful procedure with the help of a specialized veterinary dentist, she went into cardiac arrest.

“Everyone at the zoo is deeply saddened by this sudden loss,” said Grant Furniss, senior director of zoological operations.

“Aurora was a beautiful polar bear and a wonderful ambassador for her species. She was loved by the team who cared for her every day and will be tremendously missed.”

The zoo said further tests will be conducted, but there’s been nothing conclusive so far about any underlying conditions that may have caused Aurora’s death.

Aurora, the zoo said, was a “core member” of the group of polar bears, and took a special protective, nurturing interest in Willow, the youngest female bear.

