SIU investigates injury of man in Ayr after Waterloo police answer distress call

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was seriously injured when Waterloo Regional Police officers answered a distress call in Ayr on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit told Global News in an email that Waterloo Regional Police were called to an apartment building on Northumberland Street at around 2:30 p.m.

Read more: Waterloo police officer cleared in February arrest that left man with broken arm

They say that Waterloo officers arrived at the residence before the man fell from a second-story balcony, landing on the ground below.

The SIU says the man was then transported to an area hospital in an ambulance where he remains in stable condition.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

Advertisement