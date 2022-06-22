Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vandalized Pride signs investigated as ‘hate-motivated’ crime: Halton police

By Erica Vella Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 4:44 pm
Barbara Smith holds a new Pride sign after her previous sign was vandalized with a homophobic slur. Halton Regional Police are now investigating the incident. View image in full screen
Barbara Smith holds a new Pride sign after her previous sign was vandalized with a homophobic slur. Halton Regional Police are now investigating the incident. Enzo Arimini / Global News

Halton Regional Police are investigating a string of vandalism where homophobic slurs are written on signs and on houses displaying the Pride flag.

Barbara Smith said she put her sign up on the front lawn of her Burlington, Ont., home at the beginning of June to recognize Pride month, but on June 16, she came home see her Pride sign was removed from her property.

“Someone had left a note on my doorstep that this was horrible that someone had vandalized the sign and that they left it on the porch,” she said, adding she found out the same thing had happened to a nearby neighbor.

Read more: Man arrested, charged in connection with hate motivated assault investigation in Toronto

“I just thought it was so disrespectful … I called the police right away.”

Story continues below advertisement

Halton Regional Police said they received a similar report from a homeowner in Oakville the same day.

Click to play video: 'Community unfazed by pride flag vandalism' Community unfazed by pride flag vandalism

“Homophobic language was spray painted on the home of somebody who was flying Pride flags at their house,” said Const. Ryan Anderson.

Trending Stories

“It’s being investigated as a hate-motivated crime — that crime being mischief — because this is damage to property. … It’s vandalism but it’s more than that, especially during this month.”

Read more: Pride Toronto to conduct weapons checks after ‘increase’ in security risks

A report released by the Canadian Centre for Justice and Community Safety Statistics that looks at police-reported hate crimes found 10 per cent of all police-reported incidents targeted people for their sexual orientation. The report also shows that of those crimes, 81 per cent specifically targeted gay and lesbian people, two per cent targeted bisexual people, nine per cent targeted another sexual orientation, and seven per cent targeted individuals with an unknown sexual orientation.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is very disconcerting to see this kind of hostility and vandalism and hatred being spewed during a month that is so significant to the 2SLGBTQI community,” said Helen Kennedy, executive director of Egale Canada.

“It’s very important that these incidents are fully investigated and uncovered by police. It’s the only way we can gain confidence in our community to feel safe and we need the type of support these allies are giving us.”

Read more: Toronto police seek man they say spat on woman, uttered anti-Asian slur

Smith has replaced the vandalized sign and has it displayed out front of her home once again.

“Every June, I’m going to put out a sign,” she said. “We should be more accepting of people in our society.”

Click to play video: 'Examining trend of hate crimes aimed at LGTBQIA2S+ community' Examining trend of hate crimes aimed at LGTBQIA2S+ community
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pride tagHalton Regional Police taghalton police tagPride Month tagGTHA tagpride canada tagegale canada tagPride vandalism tag2SLGBTQI tagCanadian Centre for Justice and Community Safety Statistics tagPride GTA tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers