OLG’s Proline sportsbook becomes official partner of the NBA in Ontario

TORONTO — The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.’s Proline sportsbook is now the official partner of the NBA in Ontario.

The OLG made the announcement Wednesday.

As a result of the deal, Proline bettors will be able to wager on the NBA draft, which will be held Thursday night.

“Continuing our partnership with an incredible organization like the NBA will help OLG create new excitement and opportunities for basketball fans on Proline+ and Proline at retail,” Dave Pridmore, the OLG’s chief digital and strategy officer, said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to offer wagering on the NBA Draft for the first time while bringing our valued sports bettors even closer to the game through exclusive content and gameplay.”

As part of the deal, OLG will continue to utilize NBA betting data, integrate official league marks and logos into select products. It will collaborate with the NBA on a variety of engaging basketball content for OLG’s customers across its sports betting, lottery and iGaming product lines.

