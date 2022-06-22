Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OLG’s Proline sportsbook becomes official partner of the NBA in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2022 3:26 pm

TORONTO — The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.’s Proline sportsbook is now the official partner of the NBA in Ontario.

The OLG made the announcement Wednesday.

As a result of the deal, Proline bettors will be able to wager on the NBA draft, which will be held Thursday night.

“Continuing our partnership with an incredible organization like the NBA will help OLG create new excitement and opportunities for basketball fans on Proline+ and Proline at retail,” Dave Pridmore, the OLG’s chief digital and strategy officer, said in a statement.

Read more: Sports betting front and centre during NHL playoffs

“We’re thrilled to offer wagering on the NBA Draft for the first time while bringing our valued sports bettors even closer to the game through exclusive content and gameplay.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

As part of the deal, OLG will continue to utilize NBA betting data, integrate official league marks and logos into select products. It will collaborate with the NBA on a variety of engaging basketball content for OLG’s customers across its sports betting, lottery and iGaming product lines.

Click to play video: 'Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet makes difference on and off the court' Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet makes difference on and off the court
Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet makes difference on and off the court – Jun 14, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
NBA tagOlg tagGambling tagOntario Lottery and Gaming Corporation tagSports betting tagbetting tagProline tagProline sportsbook tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers