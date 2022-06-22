Menu

Environment

Parks Canada to reopen Trent-Severn Waterway locks for navigation on June 24

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 12:29 pm
Lock 22 Nassau Mills at the Trent-Severn Waterway will be among locks reopening on June 24. View image in full screen
Lock 22 Nassau Mills at the Trent-Severn Waterway will be among locks reopening on June 24. Parks Canada

Parks Canada will reopen locks on the Trent-Severn Waterway on Friday which were recently closed due to high water flows and water levels.

The reopening will mean daytime navigation will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 24.

Since June 1, the Trent-Severn’s watersheds received significant amounts of precipitation, prompting Parks Canada to close some lock stations in the interest of public safety.

Read more: Parks Canada expands closure of locks on Trent-Severn Waterway due to high water levels, flows

Last Friday Lock 19 (Scott Mills) in Peterborough and locks 22 to 27 from Nassau Mills (in Peterborough) to Burleigh Falls were closed followed by Lock 1 from Trenton through to Lock 18 in Hastings on Monday.

“For residents and boaters along the Severn River, flows will continue to increase outside of navigation hours until further notice,” Parks Canada stated. “The public should consider these overnight flows as non-navigable.”

Parks Canada says the increased flows overnight are the result of water management dam adjustments to address the higher than normal water levels caused by the recent precipitation.

“While water levels and flows are on the decline, residents and visitors should continue to exercise extreme caution both on and around the water,” Parks Canada stated. “All boaters are strongly encouraged to lower their speed to limit their wash and wake.”

For the most current boater specific information, follow the waterway’s updates on Twitter: @TSWBoaterInfo and @VNTSInfoNav.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Parks Canada tagBoating tagTrent-Severn Waterway tagboaters tagTrent Severn tagLock tagNavigation taglocks closed taglocks reopening tag

