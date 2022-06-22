IndyCar driver Devlin DeFrancesco raising funds for Toronto’s Sunnybrook hospital

An IndyCar driver is using his personal experience to raise funds and awareness for premature babies at a Toronto-area hospital.
Devlin DeFrancesco was born 15 weeks premature at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.
The 22-year-old driver and the hospital announced today a new initiative called Racing for the Tiniest Babies.
Trending Stories
DeFrancesco and his family are generously matching all donations to the campaign up to $250,000, which will support Sunnybrook’s DAN Women & Babies Program.
The program helps the hospital’s most vulnerable patients survive and thrive while providing personalized care for women with high-risk pregnancies.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Comments