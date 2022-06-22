IndyCar driver Devlin DeFrancesco raising funds for Toronto’s Sunnybrook hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An IndyCar driver is using his personal experience to raise funds and awareness for premature babies at a Toronto-area hospital.

Devlin DeFrancesco was born 15 weeks premature at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

The 22-year-old driver and the hospital announced today a new initiative called Racing for the Tiniest Babies.

DeFrancesco and his family are generously matching all donations to the campaign up to $250,000, which will support Sunnybrook’s DAN Women & Babies Program.

The program helps the hospital’s most vulnerable patients survive and thrive while providing personalized care for women with high-risk pregnancies.