Canada

IndyCar driver Devlin DeFrancesco raising funds for Toronto’s Sunnybrook hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2022 11:34 am
FILE - Devlin Defrancesco stands on pit road before the start of the Rolex 24-hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File). View image in full screen
FILE - Devlin Defrancesco stands on pit road before the start of the Rolex 24-hour auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File).

An IndyCar driver is using his personal experience to raise funds and awareness for premature babies at a Toronto-area hospital.

Devlin DeFrancesco was born 15 weeks premature at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

The 22-year-old driver and the hospital announced today a new initiative called Racing for the Tiniest Babies.

Read more: Honda Indy returning to Toronto in July, tickets go on sale this week

DeFrancesco and his family are generously matching all donations to the campaign up to $250,000, which will support Sunnybrook’s DAN Women & Babies Program.

The program helps the hospital’s most vulnerable patients survive and thrive while providing personalized care for women with high-risk pregnancies.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
