Canada

Manitoba premier self-isolating with COVID-19

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 22, 2022 11:01 am
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson speaks to media at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba’s premier says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Heather Stefanson said Wednesday morning on social media that she has “minor symptoms” and is self-isolating while working from home.

Read more: Manitoba COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease, despite 3 deaths, 80 hospitalizations reported

Opposition leader Wab Kinew offered wishes for Stefanson to get well soon in response to her tweet.

According to last week’s statistics from the province, the overall number of severe outcomes from COVID-19 infection continues to drop in Manitoba, although there were still 80 hospitalizations and three deaths reported.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 continues to eat into Winnipeg’s budget, finance report shows' COVID-19 continues to eat into Winnipeg’s budget, finance report shows
COVID-19 continues to eat into Winnipeg’s budget, finance report shows – Jun 7, 2022

 

