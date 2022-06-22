Manitoba premier self-isolating with COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Heather Stefanson said Wednesday morning on social media that she has “minor symptoms” and is self-isolating while working from home.

I am self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19. My office has informed organizations and individuals I came into contact with over the last few days.

I have minor symptoms, and am working remotely from home.

Opposition leader Wab Kinew offered wishes for Stefanson to get well soon in response to her tweet.

According to last week’s statistics from the province, the overall number of severe outcomes from COVID-19 infection continues to drop in Manitoba, although there were still 80 hospitalizations and three deaths reported.

