Manitoba premier self-isolating with COVID-19

Manitoba’s premier says she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Heather Stefanson said Wednesday morning on social media that she has “minor symptoms” and is self-isolating while working from home.
Opposition leader Wab Kinew offered wishes for Stefanson to get well soon in response to her tweet.
According to last week’s statistics from the province, the overall number of severe outcomes from COVID-19 infection continues to drop in Manitoba, although there were still 80 hospitalizations and three deaths reported.
