Canada

More than 200 Ukrainian refugees to land in Saskatchewan

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 9:45 pm
Saskatchewan announces $60,000 in humanitarian assistance on Tuesday for the people of Ukraine. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan is expected to welcome 230 Ukrainian refugees in early July. File / Global News

Ukrainian refugees are expected to arrive in Saskatchewan in early July — 230 of them.

“Government of Saskatchewan officials have been working with the Ukrainian Embassy to coordinate assistance and support for Ukrainians who are being displaced by the war,” the government of Saskatchewan said in a statement to Global News.

Read more: Small delegation from Ukraine and Poland arrives in Okanagan to thank residents

“We are working with them to support the arrival of a donated flight to Saskatchewan at the beginning of July.”

While the exact details for the flights arrival is still be confirmed, July 4 has been marked as the tentative arrival date.

“We have a team of officials leading much of the planning and logistics and we will be providing the supports those arriving may need, including temporary accommodations, housing, income assistance, healthcare, etc..,” the Government of Saskatchewan said.

Read more: Ukraine on track for EU candidacy at summit, members say

As of June 21, Saskatchewan has welcomed over 600 displaced Ukrainians to the province.

“We are working across government and with community groups and organizations to ensure those arriving have easy access to the information and supports they need,” they said.

“We have also engaged our network of settlement service providers, including the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of SK, to further help those arriving to access the supports they need and settle into their new communities.”

There will be officials from Saskatchewan on the ground in Poland ahead of the plane leaving to ensure the refugees are prepared and the transition to life on the prairies can begin before they even arrive.

