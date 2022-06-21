Shuswap Lake still slowly rising, 2 parks closed says CSRD

Send this page to someone via email

The water level in Shuswap Lake rose another 3.4 centimetres, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) said on Tuesday.

According to the CSRD, the lake was at 348.610 metres at 6:30 a.m., up from 348.576 metres on Monday morning.

The regional district says lake levels will be posted each morning.

It also noted that two regional parks have been closed due to rising water levels.

The two parks are Sandy Beach Park in Blind Bay and Scotch Creek Wharf Road Community Park in Scotch Creek.

The regional district says the parks will reopen when water levels drop to a safe level. It also requests that people stay out of the parks at this time.

Meanwhile, in the North Okanagan, the City of Enderby says the Shuswap River was at 4.79 metres (15.72 feet) on Tuesday and that it had a discharge rate of 452 cubic metres.

That’s up slightly from Monday’s measurements of 4.77 metres (15.65 feet) and 450 cubic metres per second.

The city says light rains are forecast for Tuesday afternoon, and that they’ll continue throughout Wednesday.

Closures remain in effect for Riverdale Drive plus the Kildonan boat launch and Tuey Park.

