Canada

Shuswap Lake still slowly rising, 2 parks closed says CSRD

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 8:25 pm
A photo showing rising water levels at Scotch Creek Wharf Road Community Park. View image in full screen
A photo showing rising water levels at Scotch Creek Wharf Road Community Park. CSRD

The water level in Shuswap Lake rose another 3.4 centimetres, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) said on Tuesday.

According to the CSRD, the lake was at 348.610 metres at 6:30 a.m., up from 348.576 metres on Monday morning.

The regional district says lake levels will be posted each morning.

Read more: Water level in Shuswap Lake rising, regional district activates emergency operations centre

It also noted that two regional parks have been closed due to rising water levels.

The two parks are Sandy Beach Park in Blind Bay and Scotch Creek Wharf Road Community Park in Scotch Creek.

The regional district says the parks will reopen when water levels drop to a safe level. It also requests that people stay out of the parks at this time.

Meanwhile, in the North Okanagan, the City of Enderby says the Shuswap River was at 4.79 metres (15.72 feet) on Tuesday and that it had a discharge rate of 452 cubic metres.

That’s up slightly from Monday’s measurements of 4.77 metres (15.65 feet) and 450 cubic metres per second.

The city says light rains are forecast for Tuesday afternoon, and that they’ll continue throughout Wednesday.

Closures remain in effect for Riverdale Drive plus the Kildonan boat launch and Tuey Park.

