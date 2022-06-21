Wall, Paredes and Morrow named CFL top performers for Week 2

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary defensive back Titus Wall, Stampeders kicker Rene Paredes and Saskatchewan running back Jamal Morrow are the CFL’s top players for Week 2 of the season.

Wall had his first career interception and touchdown in the Stampeders’ 33-30 win over visiting Hamilton on Saturday.

View image in full screen Titus Wall (32) defends during the first half of CFL football action in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, June 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch.

Wall’s converted touchdown tied the game at 27 with under four minutes left in regulation.

He also had six tackles in the victory.

View image in full screen Calgary Stampeders’ Rene Paredes kicks a field goal against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the overtime of CFL football action in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, June 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Paredes had 17 points in the win, including a 39-yard field goal to force overtime and a 35-yard winning kick in the extra frame.

He was 4-for-4 on field goals, increasing his streak of consecutive FGs made to 26, and was 3-for-3 on converts.

Morrow had 154 all-purpose yards and a rushing touchdown in the Roughriders’ 26-16 win at Edmonton on Saturday.

He ran 17 times for 126 yards (7.4 yards per carry), reaching the 100-yard mark in a game for the first time in his career.

Morrow added four receptions for 28 yards.

View image in full screen Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Jamal Morrow (25) is tackled by Edmonton Elks’ Treston Decoud (37) during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday June 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.