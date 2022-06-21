Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Wall, Paredes and Morrow named CFL top performers for Week 2

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2022 7:37 pm
File photos of Titus Wall (left), Rene Paredes (centre) and Jamal Morrow (right). View image in full screen
File photos of Titus Wall (left), Rene Paredes (centre) and Jamal Morrow (right). WALL (left): THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch, PAREDES (centre): THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch, MORROW (right): THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Calgary defensive back Titus Wall, Stampeders kicker Rene Paredes and Saskatchewan running back Jamal Morrow are the CFL’s top players for Week 2 of the season.

Wall had his first career interception and touchdown in the Stampeders’ 33-30 win over visiting Hamilton on Saturday.

Titus Wall (32) defends during the first half of CFL football action in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, June 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch View image in full screen
Titus Wall (32) defends during the first half of CFL football action in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, June 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch.

Wall’s converted touchdown tied the game at 27 with under four minutes left in regulation.

Story continues below advertisement

He also had six tackles in the victory.

Calgary Stampeders’ Rene Paredes kicks a field goal against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the overtime of CFL football action in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, June 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders’ Rene Paredes kicks a field goal against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the overtime of CFL football action in Hamilton, Ont., Saturday, June 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Paredes had 17 points in the win, including a 39-yard field goal to force overtime and a 35-yard winning kick in the extra frame.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Junior Reporter Khloe chats with Stampeders kicker Rene Paredes' Junior Reporter Khloe chats with Stampeders kicker Rene Paredes
Junior Reporter Khloe chats with Stampeders kicker Rene Paredes – Oct 4, 2019

He was 4-for-4 on field goals, increasing his streak of consecutive FGs made to 26, and was 3-for-3 on converts.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Stampeders defeat Tiger-Cats in overtime at home opener

Morrow had 154 all-purpose yards and a rushing touchdown in the Roughriders’ 26-16 win at Edmonton on Saturday.

He ran 17 times for 126 yards (7.4 yards per carry), reaching the 100-yard mark in a game for the first time in his career.

READ MORE: Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks’ home misery

Morrow added four receptions for 28 yards.

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Jamal Morrow (25) is tackled by Edmonton Elks’ Treston Decoud (37) during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday June 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Jamal Morrow (25) is tackled by Edmonton Elks’ Treston Decoud (37) during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday June 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
CFL tagFootball tagCanadian Football League tagSaskatchewan Roughriders tagCalgary Sports tagCalgary Stampeders tagCanadian Football tagCFL Football tagRene Paredes tagJamal Morrow tagTitus Wall tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers