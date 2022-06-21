London’s Tim Tindale headed to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

The numbers have always been big for Tim Tindale.

As a running back for the Western Mustangs he ran for 2,554 career yards in four seasons from 1990 to 1993.

He scored 36 touchdowns.

He won the Hec Crichton Trophy as the Most Outstanding Player in Canadian University football. It’s an honour most players can never dream of taking home. Tindale won it twice.

Tim Tindale is now headed to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.

Tindale was unveiled as an inductee on Tuesday, June 21, and will officially take his place in the hall in Hamilton, Ont., at a ceremony on September 16.

After university the London, Ont., native earned a place on the Buffalo Bills roster as a walk-on. He spent three seasons in Buffalo and then went to the Chicago Bears but knee issues forced Tindale to retire from football in 1998.

Bills fans will still remember his 44-yard touchdown run that helped them to beat the Miami Dolphins 37-22 in a Wild Card game on Dec. 30, 1995.

Tindale told The Buffalo News that as proud as he was of the touchdown he will never forget what happened right after he got into the end zone. He was on kick coverage on special teams and when he got to the sidelines after scoring, Buffalo’s special teams coach told him he didn’t have to take the field for the kickoff.

“I said, ‘No, I want to go out for the kickoff.’ And I made the tackle on the kickoff after I scored. That’s the thing I’m most proud of, to be honest,” Tindale recounted to reporter Erik Brady in 2020.

Tindale had other big moments on special teams during his 37 games in the NFL. He even torched the New York Jets for 105 yards in September of 1997.

Tindale is a member of the Western Mustangs Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 2004.