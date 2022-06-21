Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Liberal government’s online streaming bill heads to senate after 3rd House reading

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2022 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau doesn’t commit to releasing policy directive to CRTC on Online Streaming Act' Trudeau doesn’t commit to releasing policy directive to CRTC on Online Streaming Act
Asked during question period on Wednesday to commit to releasing the government’s policy directive to the CRTC on Bill C-11, also known as the online streaming act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not commit to doing so and defended the CRTC’s role in promoting Canadian content – May 11, 2022

The Liberal government’s online-streaming bill, which has been the subject of fierce debate among members of Parliament, is now headed to the Senate.

Bill C-11 passed third reading in the House of Commons with a vote of 208 to 117, with the Conservatives opposing the proposed legislation.

Read more: Conservatives say curbing debate on online streaming bill is ‘draconian,’ ‘disturbing’

The bill would update the Broadcasting Act and bring streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime within the regulatory regime.

Trending Stories

It would also apply to platforms including YouTube and Spotify and make them promote Canadian music artists by law.

Critics of the bill say that as currently worded, it could also apply to amateur videos and user-generated content posted on YouTube.

Story continues below advertisement

The government faced protests from Conservative and Green Party MPs after it cut short debate and discussion of amendments in the heritage committee to push the bill through the House of Commons before the summer break.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
YouTube tagMembers of Parliament tagBill C-11 tagCanada Bill C-11 tagBill C-11 senate tagliberal government bill c-11 tagonline streaming bill c-11 tagonline streaming bill canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers