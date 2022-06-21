Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Failed Winnipeg condo developers face fraud charges in Ontario

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 5:05 pm
An artist's rendering of the since-cancelled SkyCity development in 2013. View image in full screen
An artist's rendering of the since-cancelled SkyCity development in 2013. Handout

A pair of Ontario developers — known in Winnipeg as the proponents behind a cancelled plan to build a downtown skyscraper — are facing fraud charges in their home province following a lengthy investigation, RCMP said.

Jawad Rathore and Vince Petrozza’s Fortress Real Developments was the company behind the SkyCity condo project in Winnipeg — a proposed 388-suite skyscraper that was intended to become the tallest building between Calgary and Toronto.

Read more: Construction permit for Winnipeg SkyCity project expires

The two men have been charged in Ontario as part of Project Dynasty, an RCMP investigation looking into a syndicated mortgage investment scheme — which police described as when two or more people invest in a single mortgage for one property.

Trending Stories

Police said the investigation began after a public complaint about Fortress in 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP are alleging the Fortress founders acted fraudulently as part of a scheme where they didn’t disclose the risks to brokers and investors.

Police say both Rathore and Petrozza face charges of fraud and secret commissions, and will appear in a Toronto court Aug. 3.

Click to play video: 'City lawyers ask for $1.2M more to chase possible $24M in Winnipeg police HQ fraud case' City lawyers ask for $1.2M more to chase possible $24M in Winnipeg police HQ fraud case
City lawyers ask for $1.2M more to chase possible $24M in Winnipeg police HQ fraud case – Sep 21, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagFraud tagFortress Real Developments tagSkyCity tagOntario RCMP tagProject Dynasty tagWinnipeg condo project tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers