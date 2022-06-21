Menu

Canada

Pointe-du-Moulin windmill inaugurated, park will undergo more restorations

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 4:57 pm
Pointe-Du-Moulin Historic Park in Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot on June 21, 2022. View image in full screen
Pointe-Du-Moulin Historic Park in Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot on June 21, 2022. Felicia Parrillo/Global News

After restoring the 300-year-old windmill, officials announced that more restoration work is planned for the the Pointe-du-Moulin historic park, located just west of the Island of Montreal.

The Société de développement des entreprises culturelles (SODEC), Quebec’s cultural developmental society, is investing $1.5 million to restore multiple historic buildings in the park — including the miller’s house, built in 1785.

Read more: Historic Pointe-Du-Moulin windmill undergoing major restoration

“To see them invest in these buildings and to invest in the history of Vaudreuil-Soulanges, it’s really great,” said the park’s general manager Charles-Olivier Bellerose-Bélanger.

“It shows the love and seriousness of the government of preserving them.”

During the announcement, the park showed off the results of the three-year project to restore the windmill, the park’s main attraction.

Read more: Historic Pointe-du-Moulin windmill restored to its former glory

The windmill’s wooden blades were broken in a storm in 2016.

“Île-Perrot and the windmill, it’s our history,” said Pierre Séguin, Île-Perrot mayor. “It’s important to know who you are and where you come from. You go to Europe to see this and we have it in our backyard.”

The work to restore the buildings here is expected to begin at the end of the year and to last three years.

Click to play video: 'Historic Pointe-du-Moulin windmill restored to its former glory' Historic Pointe-du-Moulin windmill restored to its former glory
Historic Pointe-du-Moulin windmill restored to its former glory – Oct 5, 2021
