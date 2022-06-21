Menu

Comments

Crime

Mississauga teacher charged in connection with sexual exploitation investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 21, 2022 3:44 pm
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police 11 Division station in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A 40-year-old high school teacher in Mississauga has been arrested in connection with a sexual exploitation investigation, police say.

Peel Regional Police said between September and November 2019, the suspect allegedly invited a young person to have “sexual relations with him on a number of occasions.”

Police said the young person refused.

According to police, on Monday, officers arrested 40-year-old Daniel Hayes from Guelph.

He has been charged with sexual exploitation and was held for a bail hearing.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe there may be additional victims,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

