More than 225,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine set to expire in B.C. in July

The B.C. government will not make major changes to its vaccination policy, even though more than 225,000 doses COVID-19 vaccine are set to expire at the end of July.

The province is focused on reaching more than 1 million British Columbians currently eligible for a third shot, rather than changing eligibility requirements for a fourth shot, in order to use up the doses, according to Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The 226,824 doses of Moderna’s Spikevax will expire either on July 21 or July 24.

“This is a reminder for people, especially (with) what we know about Omicron, that we need to get our booster,” the provincial health officer told Global News. “There is vaccine out there for you, go out and get it now.”

“We know there is going to be increased waste when you have many more providers,” Henry added.

Another 430,000 of Pfizer’s Comirnaty doses are set to expire before Nov. 30, and close 40,000 of its pediatric vaccine doses will expire before Sept. 30.

To date, about 53 per cent of British Columbians have received a third shot of COVID-19 vaccine, meaning around 1.2 million people still eligible to receive one.

“Our first line of defense is vaccine,” said infectious disease control expert Dr. Brian Conway. “Forty per cent of you haven’t gotten it. We have vaccine expiring. I would really make that prominent.”

Compared to other provinces, B.C. has a restrictive policy around fourth doses.

Currently, fourth shots are only available to those 70 years of age and older, six months after a third dose. B.C.’s clinically extremely vulnerable group over the age of 18 is also eligible for a fourth dose, six months after the third.

British Columbia is the only province fast-tracking this group for boosters. Other provinces, including Quebec, have opened the fourth shot up to any adult six months after a third dose.

In the United States, fourth doses are available five months after a third shot for all adults.

With doses closing in on the best-before date, Henry said B.C. will consider bending the rules in specific circumstances. Those who believe they need a fourth shot are asked to contact the province’s vaccine hotline.

“We are doing it on a one-to-one basis for those under the age of 70,” she explained.

“We are offering it to people particularly those in the 60 who have reasons who want to get it, who need to get it, like going on a cruise ship and other things. We know the benefit decreases in terms of infection over time.”

Many people who believe they need a fourth shot, however, have told Global News they attempted to make an appointment on B.C.’s vaccine hotline and were told they are not eligible.

Henry said the expectation is that COVID-19 cases will increase again in the fall and most people will only need the booster at that point.

The province is also expecting to get new vaccines catered towards the Omicron strain of the virus.

“We need to be prepared in the fall and we may have new versions of the vaccines,” Henry said.