Caught on video: Baby mountain goat rescued in southeastern B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two men in southeastern B.C. are being hailed as heroes for saving a baby mountain goat from a precarious situation.

James Archibald and his friend were driving to a fishing spot near Kimberley on Sunday when they spotted a goat in peril up the mountain.

The pair climbed the cliff and found a baby mountain goat lodged in between two rocks.

0:35 Mountain goats spotted on the streets of Llandudno, Wales Mountain goats spotted on the streets of Llandudno, Wales – Mar 31, 2020

Archibald’s friend, who is visiting from England, jumped into action, digging the animal out and rescuing the goat.

Story continues below advertisement

“To me, it looked like the goat was playing dead because it didn’t squeal. It sort of just had this blank stare in its eye, sort of ‘are you trying to hurt me’ thing,” Archibald told Global News.

“Well, thankfully it didn’t bite us or get us with its sharp little hooves as well. As you saw, it took a couple seconds for him to get his feet underneath him, and once he realized he was safe, he was gone. It was quite a sight.”

Archibald said they are lucky the mother goat didn’t charge at them while rescuing her baby as she was only a few hundred metres away.