SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Some Quebec adults could get 4th or 5th COVID-19 shots this fall: vaccine committee

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2022 12:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Monday check-up with Dr. Bogoch' Monday check-up with Dr. Bogoch
Infectious diseases expert Dr. Isaac Bogoch breaks down the latest medical headlines including monkeypox and a new authorized COVID shot for children under 5 in the United States.

Quebec’s immunization committee is recommending that the province prepare for another round of COVID-19 vaccination that could see some adults receive a fifth shot by the fall.

The committee says supplemental boosters should be offered beginning at the end of the summer to people 60 and over, the immunocompromised, health workers, pregnant women and people living in isolated regions.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec lifts mask mandate for public transit users

It is recommending vaccination even for members of those groups who have already received three or four shots of the vaccine, as long as their last shot or COVID-19 infection occurred at least three months prior to the next injection.

Trending Stories

The committee also says a “basic vaccination” for most adults should be defined as three doses — two initial doses and a booster — but it adds that the definition can vary depending on people’s age and medical history.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: U.S. CDC backs COVID-19 shots for kids under 5. Here’s what to know

It says the province should focus on boosting the population’s immunity with periodic vaccination campaigns rather than counting the total number of shots people have received.

The Health Department says it has taken note of the recommendation and is preparing accordingly.

The committee says it will issue another update over the summer, noting that there is still “too much uncertainly to issue definitive recommendations” on which vaccine to use and the timing of the campaign.

It adds that the province can consider expanding the fall vaccination campaign to other adults once the priority groups have received their boosters.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagcovid vaccine tagImmunization tagQuebec vaccination tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers