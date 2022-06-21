Pedestrian dies in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Lambton County

Lambton County OPP are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Walpole Island First Nation on Monday.
Police say the victim was struck on Chief’s Road at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday.
The individual was taken to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
A section of Chief’s Road was closed for investigation but has since reopened.
The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.
