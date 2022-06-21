Hockey Canada ‘culture of silence’ on sex assault allegations is ‘disturbing’: minister

Send this page to someone via email

The “culture of silence” appears to be deeply rooted in Hockey Canada when it comes to the organization’s handling of sexual assault allegations against players, says Canada’s sports minister.

Pascale St-Onge scrummed with journalists ahead of a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.

She spoke following testimony by Hockey Canada’s top leaders to the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, where the officials came under repeated fire for what MPs said was a lack of accountability for members of the 2018 national juniors team alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman that year.

“I think that all sports organizations should make sure that their members are accountable for their actions and for those types of allegations, so of course, I would expect players to cooperate when there are investigations such as this,” St-Onge said.

“I find it extremely disturbing and it shows that the culture of silence is well instilled in this sport, and there needs to be more action from Hockey Canada, for sure, in those regards.”

St-Onge had been asked what she made of testimony by outgoing CEO Tom Renney and president and COO Scott Smith, who will soon replace Renney as CEO, that players were “encouraged” but not required to participate in an external investigation into the allegations.

She was also asked about comments by Smith that the organization has received one or two allegations of sexual assault each year over the past five or six years.

The executives were called to testify after TSN reported Hockey Canada had settled a lawsuit with a woman who accused eight Canadian Hockey League players, including members of the 2018 national junior team that won world junior gold that year, of sexual assault following a Hockey Canada Foundation gala in London, Ont., in June 2018.

According to the statement of claim, the woman claimed she was repeatedly assaulted while intoxicated in a hotel room.

She filed a $3.55-million lawsuit against Hockey Canada, the CHL and the unnamed players.

The lawsuit was settled, but no details of the settlement have been released.

The allegations against the players have not been tested in court.

St-Onge testified on Monday that Renney had told her shortly ahead of the TSN report that there was a non-disclosure agreement in place.

With files from Global’s Sean Boynton.