S&P/TSX composite partially recovers from steep losses last week in broad based rally

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — A broad-based rally allowed Canada’s main stock index to partially recover from last week’s big fall, the worst in more than two years, on light trading as U.S. markets were closed.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 253.15 points or 1.3 per cent to 19,183.63.

U.S. stock markets are closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.96 cents US compared with 76.72 cents US on Friday.

The August crude contract was up 78 cents at US$108.77 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 25 cents at US$6.69 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up 10 cents at US$1,840.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.01 a pound.

Advertisement