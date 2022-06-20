Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite partially recovers from steep losses last week in broad based rally

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2022 4:43 pm
Click to play video: 'The latest on the stock market, interest rates and the Canadian housing market' The latest on the stock market, interest rates and the Canadian housing market
WATCH ABOVE: Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq unpacks the latest financial headlines including a breakdown of the tumbling stock market, cryptocurrency, and Canadian housing market.

TORONTO — A broad-based rally allowed Canada’s main stock index to partially recover from last week’s big fall, the worst in more than two years, on light trading as U.S. markets were closed.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained 253.15 points or 1.3 per cent to 19,183.63.

U.S. stock markets are closed for the Juneteenth holiday.

Trending Stories

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.96 cents US compared with 76.72 cents US on Friday.

Read more: Freeland defends budget after Scotiabank accuses feds of ‘doing nothing’ on inflation

The August crude contract was up 78 cents at US$108.77 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down 25 cents at US$6.69 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up 10 cents at US$1,840.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.01 a pound.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Canadian Economy tagCanadian Dollar tagTSX tagS&P tagcanadian markets tagCanadian trading tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers