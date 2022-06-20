Homicide unit investigating death of woman in east Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a women in her 50s on Sunday night is being investigated as suspicious by Edmonton Police Service homicide detectives.

Police responded around 7:40 p.m. to reports of a death at a home near 79 Street and 82 Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a woman in her 50s dead in the home. The death has been deemed suspicious, police said on Monday, so the homicide section has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made or suspects identified.

Anyone with information can contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

