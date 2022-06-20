Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide unit investigating death of woman in east Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 3:32 pm
File photo of flashing lights on a police vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of flashing lights on a police vehicle. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

The death of a women in her 50s on Sunday night is being investigated as suspicious by Edmonton Police Service homicide detectives.

Police responded around 7:40 p.m. to reports of a death at a home near 79 Street and 82 Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a woman in her 50s dead in the home. The death has been deemed suspicious, police said on Monday, so the homicide section has taken over the investigation.

Trending Stories

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made or suspects identified.

Anyone with information can contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagedmonton police service tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagSuspicious Death tagEdmonton Suspicious Death tagEdmonton homicide investigation tagEast Edmonton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers