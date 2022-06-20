Winnipeg man taken to hospital after accidentally shooting himself, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital in stable condition after an incident just after midnight Sunday, in which police said he appears to have accidentally shot himself.

Police were called to a shooting in the 300 block of Aberdeen Avenue and said they found a man outside a home with a lower-body gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital after officers provided emergency medical care.

The man, in his 30s, appears to have accidentally discharged the gun, police said, but the investigation into the circumstances around the gunshot continues.

