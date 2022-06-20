2 more charged in connection with 2021 Cochrane, Alta. child abduction

Send this page to someone via email

The girls, age five and two, were reported missing after RCMP said their grandmother and sister allegedly took them.

Police said all four were last seen at the children’s home in Cochrane on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. About two months later, on April 15, the girls were found safe in the Columbia Valley, B.C., and returned to their father.

At the time, both the aunt and grandmother were charged with one count each of forcible confinement, abduction of someone under 14, abduction in contravention of parenting order and abduction.

On Monday, police also charged the girls’ mother with abduction in contravention of a custody order. The woman will appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on July 26.

Mounties also charged the girls’ grandfather with pubic mischief with a court date set for July 26.

The relationship of the women to the girls, or the others charged in the case was not released.

A previous news release stated the search for the children involved RCMP working with Canada Border Services Agency, Interpol and law enforcement agencies in the U.S., to ensure the girls weren’t taken out of the country.