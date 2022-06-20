Hamilton Bike Share gets financial support from Amazon Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Amazon Canada has hosted a bike day in celebration of the company’s recent donation of $63,000 to Hamilton Bike Share.

Local employees rode from Bayfront Park to city hall on Monday morning for a cheque presentation.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger said it’s a private-sector contribution that will help keep the network of more than 800 bikes on the road.

#HamOnt mayor @FredEisenberger and staff with Amazon Canada biked through downtown today to mark the company’s $63,000 donation to Hamilton Bike Share this morning @AM900CHML pic.twitter.com/VN78r1Vz5S — Lisa Polewski (@lisa_polewski) June 20, 2022

“These resources will be well used to promote bike share in our community,” said Eisenberger.

For a non-profit organization, Hamilton Bike Share’s Chelsea Cox added that having partners like Amazon Canada “is really helpful and enables us to sustain what we do.”

According to 2020 statistics, Hamilton Bike Share had about 26,000 members. It operates a network of more than 800 rental bikes, mostly throughout the lower city.