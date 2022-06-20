Menu

Canada

Hamilton Bike Share gets financial support from Amazon Canada

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted June 20, 2022 1:01 pm
Amazon Canada employees were joined by Mayor Fred Eisenberger as they presented a cheque to Hamilton Bike Share on Monday morning. View image in full screen
Amazon Canada employees were joined by Mayor Fred Eisenberger as they presented a cheque to Hamilton Bike Share on Monday morning. Lisa Polewski/Global News

Amazon Canada has hosted a bike day in celebration of the company’s recent donation of $63,000 to Hamilton Bike Share.

Local employees rode from Bayfront Park to city hall on Monday morning for a cheque presentation.

Read more: City closer to providing sustainable funding for Hamilton bike share program

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger said it’s a private-sector contribution that will help keep the network of more than 800 bikes on the road.

“These resources will be well used to promote bike share in our community,” said Eisenberger.

Trending Stories

For a non-profit organization, Hamilton Bike Share’s Chelsea Cox added that having partners like Amazon Canada “is really helpful and enables us to sustain what we do.”

Read more: Public art project planned for Hamilton’s Keddy Access Trail

According to 2020 statistics, Hamilton Bike Share had about 26,000 members. It operates a network of more than 800 rental bikes, mostly throughout the lower city.

