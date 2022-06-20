Police in Kingston, Ont. looking for missing youth

Police in Kingston, Ont., are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing youth.
Fifteen-year-old Kaden Yonick-Jackson was last seen Thursday, June 16 at approximately 8 p.m. near 600 Portsmouth Ave.
Police say he’s known to frequent skate parks, but are unsure of his current whereabouts.
Kaden is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight, 141 lbs, with a fair complexion, shaggy brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a purple Toronto Raptors jersey, a black hoodie and red basketball shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police at 613-549-4660.
