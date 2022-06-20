Police in Kingston, Ont. looking for missing youth

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Kingston, Ont., are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing youth.

Fifteen-year-old Kaden Yonick-Jackson was last seen Thursday, June 16 at approximately 8 p.m. near 600 Portsmouth Ave.

Police say he’s known to frequent skate parks, but are unsure of his current whereabouts.

Kaden is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight, 141 lbs, with a fair complexion, shaggy brown hair and blue eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen wearing a purple Toronto Raptors jersey, a black hoodie and red basketball shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police at 613-549-4660.