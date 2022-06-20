Menu

Canada

Police in Kingston, Ont. looking for missing youth

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 12:36 pm
Police in Kingston, Ont. looking for missing youth - image View image in full screen
Global Kingston

Police in Kingston, Ont., are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing youth.

Fifteen-year-old Kaden Yonick-Jackson was last seen Thursday, June 16 at approximately 8 p.m. near 600 Portsmouth Ave.

Read more: Pride parade returns to Kingston, Ont.

Police say he’s known to frequent skate parks, but are unsure of his current whereabouts.

Police in Kingston, Ont. looking for missing youth - image

Kaden is described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight, 141 lbs, with a fair complexion, shaggy brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a purple Toronto Raptors jersey, a black hoodie and red basketball shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police at 613-549-4660.

