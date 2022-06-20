Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Loblaw to remove single-use plastic shopping bags from stores in early 2023

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2022 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'Guilbeault explains what a ban means for single-use plastics in Canada' Guilbeault explains what a ban means for single-use plastics in Canada
WATCH: Guilbeault explains what a ban means for single-use plastics in Canada

Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it plans to eliminate all single-use plastic shopping bags from its stores by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The parent company of Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart says the move will apply to its corporate and franchise grocery stores, pharmacies and PC Express service.

It has 2,500 stores across the country.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canada to ban certain single-use plastic imports, manufacturing by year’s end

Loblaw says as single-use plastic shopping bags are phased out systematically, province by province, customers will be have a variety of reusable alternatives.

It says customers have already rallied around reusable bags.

Loblaw says the adoption of a plastic bag fee has led to a 70 per cent decline in the use of plastic bags in its stores.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Loblaw tagShoppers Drug Mart tagLoblaws tagPlastic Bags tagSingle-use Plastics tagloblaw plastic bags tagloblaw plastic bags will be gone tagshoppers plastic bags tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers