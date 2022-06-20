Man seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Bishopville, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a serious single-vehicle crash sent a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday evening.

In a release, police said officers responded to the crash around 5:50 p.m.

“RCMP learned that a car had been travelling on Bishopville Rd. when it left the road and came to rest again a tree,” read the release.

The driver, a 41-year-old Bishopville man, was transported to hospital in Halifax via LifeFlight with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say he was alone in the vehicle and the investigation is ongoing.