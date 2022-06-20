Menu

Canada

Man seriously injured after single-vehicle crash in Bishopville, N.S.

By Jesse Huot Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 11:10 am
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a serious single-vehicle crash sent a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Sunday evening.

In a release, police said officers responded to the crash around 5:50 p.m.

“RCMP learned that a car had been travelling on Bishopville Rd. when it left the road and came to rest again a tree,” read the release.

Read more: ‘Going to be a marathon’: Nova Scotia struggles to retain doctors and nurses

The driver, a 41-year-old Bishopville man, was transported to hospital in Halifax via LifeFlight with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say he was alone in the vehicle and the investigation is ongoing.

