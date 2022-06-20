Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger not seeking re-election in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says he will not seek re-election in the upcoming municipal vote.

Eisenberger, the longest-serving mayor post amalgamation and on the job for three terms, says he wants to move on to the next chapter of his life.

“I have always done my best for the people of Hamilton, and as much as I have loved serving as your mayor, doing my best now requires that I not put my name on the ballot in the 2022 municipal election,” Eisenberger said in a release on Monday Morning.

The 70-year-old says the decision came during a trip overseas and a walk through his old neighbourhood in Amsterdam.

“On a purely personal level, I have come a long way, both literally and figuratively. I have enjoyed every step of the journey. But now is the time for the journey to go in another direction.”

The former real estate agent is coming off his second consecutive term as mayor since being re-elected in December 2014.

As of June 20, former Hamilton mayor Bob Bratina, former chamber of commerce exec Keanin Loomis and former head of the taxi drivers’ union Ejaz Butt have currently filed papers and are nominees to be mayor in the 2022 campaign.

