Saskatoon Pride Parade back after two years

The Pride Parade hit Saskatoon on Saturday, the hottest day of the year so far.

Hundreds of people crowded the streets as the parade began on Spadina Crescent and made its way up 24th Street.

Everybody dressed in pride colours, including over 150 floats full of pride decorations.

“We have never done this before, it feels pretty out of our comfort zone, but we’re happy to be allies, and to be here today,” said Dave Carter, 3 Canadians float.

Unfortunately, due to COVID, this was the first pride parade back in Saskatoon in two years.

People are happy it’s back.

“This is like the first in-person event we’ve been able to have for pride in about two years, so i think everybodies just kind of feeling the energy, despite the heat wanting to suck all of the energy out, everybodies still really excited to be here and that’s incredible,” said Kseniah Pidskalny, participant.

The parade finished up at 3rd Avenue and Victoria Bridge, on the festival grounds where they had a beer garden, and a family fun area.