Canada

Canada prepares to unveil plan for North America’s aging defences amid warnings on Norad

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 19, 2022 4:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Defence minister ‘totally understands’ skepticism on military culture reform' Defence minister ‘totally understands’ skepticism on military culture reform
‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Defence Minister Anita Anand about Chinese fighter jets buzzing Canadian surveillance planes on a UN mission and the long-awaited report on military sexual misconduct. Retired Justice Madeline Arbour lays responsibility at the feet of politicians to oversee necessary changes, something Anand acknowledges people may be skeptical of, but adds work is well underway – Jun 5, 2022

Expectations are high as Defence Minister Anita Anand prepares to unveil the federal government’s plans to upgrade North America’s aging defensive systems.

The announcement at an Ontario air force base on Monday morning comes amid warnings from U.S. and Canadian military officials and experts about the state of Norad, particularly in light of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.

Read more: Canada to provide $9M worth of howitzer replacement barrels to Ukraine

Anand has been promising for months that the government was weighing a robust package of investments for Norad, the jointly commanded system tasked with detecting incoming airborne and maritime threats to North America.

Those promises were reiterated earlier this month, when Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Norad headquarters in Colorado, though neither offered any specific details at that time.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau confirms spending boost for Norad, tours Cheyenne Mountain facility' Trudeau confirms spending boost for Norad, tours Cheyenne Mountain facility
Trudeau confirms spending boost for Norad, tours Cheyenne Mountain facility – Jun 8, 2022

The government has said some of the $8 billion in new military funding in April’s federal budget would be spent on Norad, which is expected to include a new long-range radar system capable of detecting threats coming from the Arctic.

Anand also said last month that the government was weighing whether Canada should finally join the U.S. in actively defending against intercontinental ballistic missiles, which it opted against doing in 2005.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
